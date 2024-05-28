ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $21.95. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 1,434,301 shares changing hands.
ZIM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
