Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on May 28th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $182.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $275.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $171.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.25 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 43.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.