Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $182.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $275.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.29.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $171.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.25 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 43.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

