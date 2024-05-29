2,185 Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 1,723.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after acquiring an additional 287,052 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 34,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BAP opened at $166.26 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.40.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $9.4084 per share. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.72%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

