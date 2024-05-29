4,093 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.3 %

ED stock opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

