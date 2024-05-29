4,356 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after buying an additional 600,662 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

