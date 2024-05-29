441 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $445,518.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $112.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.