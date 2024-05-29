623 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,032,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,617,000 after buying an additional 245,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,322,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,796,000 after purchasing an additional 323,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 651,756 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,528,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,618,000 after purchasing an additional 346,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Sanofi by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,770,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.37%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

