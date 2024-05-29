Acacia Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Trading 7.6% Higher

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Acacia Pharma Group plc discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, invasive procedures, or chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

