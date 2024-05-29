Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Trading 19% Higher

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 19% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 167,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,429,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Active Energy Group Stock Up 19.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.05. The company has a market cap of £404,650.00, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.