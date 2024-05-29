Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.750-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3 billion-$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.4 billion.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $112.57.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.81.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

