Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESGD opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

