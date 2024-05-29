Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

