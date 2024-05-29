Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $188,834,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after buying an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,950,000 after acquiring an additional 470,592 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,572,000 after acquiring an additional 460,599 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on STX. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.