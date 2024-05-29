Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

NYSE:LHX opened at $218.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $225.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.86 and a 200-day moving average of $207.96.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $15,105,191. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

