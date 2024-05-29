Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Motco increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

