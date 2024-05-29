Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,373,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,519,000 after acquiring an additional 340,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,069,000 after purchasing an additional 72,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,616,000 after purchasing an additional 129,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,511,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.07.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.