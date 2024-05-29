Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 28.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $75.98.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.