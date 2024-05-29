Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,612,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,258,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,808,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 80,752 shares during the last quarter.

AUGW opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $27.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

