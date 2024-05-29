Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $111.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

