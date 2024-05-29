Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY opened at $541.23 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

