Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $111.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.54. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.