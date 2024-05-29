Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.18. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $103.05. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

