Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 18,635 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,635 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $133,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,948 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in DocuSign by 166.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 839,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,438.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 510,413 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign stock opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 160.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

