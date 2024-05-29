Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,033 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,590,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Iron Mountain by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,889.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 62,285 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,526. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of IRM opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 120.46, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

About Iron Mountain



Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

