Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,666,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Vistra by 323.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

