AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue May 24 Dividend of $0.12 on June 11th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a may 24 dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 73.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

