Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.71). The firm had revenue of C$143.58 million for the quarter.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- The 4 Horsemen of the Generative AI Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.