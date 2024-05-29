Assetmark Inc. Invests $418,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 85.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $90,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $55,182,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,516,000 after buying an additional 653,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 814.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,830,000 after buying an additional 241,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $528,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,093. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $77.36.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

