AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in AT&T were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 31,572.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,361 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in AT&T by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 541,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 81,619 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in AT&T by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 298,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 48,665 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.