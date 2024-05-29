AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in AT&T were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 31,572.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,361 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in AT&T by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 541,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 81,619 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in AT&T by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 298,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 48,665 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
T has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.
AT&T Price Performance
T stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The 4 Horsemen of the Generative AI Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.