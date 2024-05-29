Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $289.00 at Robert W. Baird

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $296.00 to $289.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $210.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.52. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,448 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Autodesk by 263.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $170,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,162.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,973,000 after acquiring an additional 753,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.