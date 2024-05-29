AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Trimmed by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,066.53.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,800.00 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,996.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,831.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

