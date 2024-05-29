Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 354 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $176.40 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $178.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.54.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

