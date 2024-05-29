Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.5738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.23. Bangkok Bank Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

