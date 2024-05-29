Bank of America Boosts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $84.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CELH. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Celsius Stock Down 12.9 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock valued at $136,706,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 251.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 46,130 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

