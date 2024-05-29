Bank of America Lowers Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Price Target to $90.00

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Albany International Price Performance

NYSE:AIN opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.40. Albany International has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Albany International

In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,388.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Albany International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,335,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Albany International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 717,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Albany International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 688,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

