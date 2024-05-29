Bank of America Raises Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $165.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s current price.

CR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Crane Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CR opened at $145.21 on Wednesday. Crane has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $150.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.79.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Crane by 35.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Crane by 107.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Crane by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 164,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,581,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

