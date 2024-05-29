Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.0 days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDGSF opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

