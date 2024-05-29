Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Update

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Barco alerts:

Barco Price Performance

Barco stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. Barco has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $30.01.

Barco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, custom medical, digital pathology, and all-in-one displays; medical display controllers; healthcare software; digital operating room solutions, such as medical device management and surgical collaboration; rear-projection, LED, and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; and wireless conferencing and presentation systems, as well as video bars for wireless collaboration.

Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.