Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 17th

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the gold and copper producer on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.