Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.57.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.89. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $50.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 339.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 493,297 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 12.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after buying an additional 70,289 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 157.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after buying an additional 360,445 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

