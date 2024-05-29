Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Up 61.7% in May

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the April 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.75 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Equities analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.5397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

