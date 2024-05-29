Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in May

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.1402 dividend. This is a boost from Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

