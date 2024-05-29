Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

BRK-B stock opened at $403.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 311,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,002,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,973,786.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,923,921 shares of company stock valued at $163,736,965 over the last quarter.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

