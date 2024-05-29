Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 29th, 2024

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,800 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 981,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDRBF

Bombardier Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

About Bombardier

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.