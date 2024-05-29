Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Update

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,800 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 981,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Separately, CIBC upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

