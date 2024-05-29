BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Shares Up 9.8%

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.58 ($0.05). 892,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 304,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.26 ($0.04).
BrandShield Systems Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.53. The firm has a market cap of £7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 0.41.
About BrandShield Systems
BrandShield Systems Plc engages in the development of digital brand protection and online threat hunting solutions primarily in Israel. It is involved in monitoring, detection, and removal of online threats, such as phishing attempts, scams, impersonation, fraud, counterfeit products, and trademark infringements.
