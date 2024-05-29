Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 14th

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Bridge Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.31 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRDG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $13.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

