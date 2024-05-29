Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 1.8 %

TSE:BRE opened at C$13.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.27. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12-month low of C$11.06 and a 12-month high of C$15.93.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.83 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

In related news, Director Gitanjli Datt purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,523.18. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.