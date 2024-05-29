Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Position Decreased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after acquiring an additional 381,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 134,911 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $196.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.54 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,530 shares of company stock worth $3,165,773. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.