BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.94.
About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
