BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.64 million during the quarter.
